Centuries in vain as match halted by rain

IT’S as you were at the top of the Championship as four of the five league matches played were eventually abandoned.

Second placed HARPSDEN won the toss and elected to field first in their home clash with BRAYWOOD.

Will Stevens was in fine form with the ball as he took 4-33 while Johnny Wright (3-55), Christian Whittaker (2-22) and Tom Hancock (1-58) also took wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 255 in 51.4 overs.

In reply Harpsden reached 100-3 off 27 overs before steady rain brought the match to a halt. Opening batsman Ben Hancock top scored with 35 while number two Tom Hancock finished on 30 not out.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW were left frustrated as their home clash with WELFORD PARK was eventually abandoned with the hosts firmly in the driving seat.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, skipper Richard Ashton and Dan Hayden (59) put on 114 inside 12 overs before the latter was caught at long on by Michael Goldsworthy off the bowling of Ian Herrington.

His departure brought Max Baker-Smith to the crease and the left-hander looked a class apart as he manoeuvred the ball all round the pitch.

Ashton continued to mix power with subtlety and recorded his maiden Peppard Stoke Row first team league ton before being run out for 150 to end a 177-run second-wicket stand, an innings which included 10 maximums and an audacious switch hit off the bowling of leg spinner Alex Hutchinson.

From 301-2, Baker-Smith (110 not out) recorded a century as Sam Boughton chipped in with a cameo 22 before the hosts declared on 365-5 after 42 overs.

Welford Park’s reply began in disastrous fashion as Goldsworthy was trapped lbw by Scott Harris first ball, and when Olly Sopp edged Sam Fooks to Ashton at first slip to leave the visitors 0-2.

Ian Herrington and skipper Ben Myers resurrected the away side’s cause by adding 55 until the former was trapped lbw by Alfie Clifton and the burly seamer then accounted for Myers with the score on 92.

Clifton – who took 3-50 in a 12-over spell of 3-50 – and Dion Sampson (2-23) picked up a brace before the game was abandoned with Welford 156-7 after 39.2 overs.