Hoggart’s boundary wins day

GREYS GREEN ran out winners at home against HOLTON AND WHEATLEY on Sunday.

At the end of the 18th over Holton and Wheatley, batting first, had only reached 32-1. Holton’s Ahmed was run out by Rooke and Regan was then bowled by Pheiffer, whose pace caused problems.

The fourth-wicket partnership of Switala and Banyard prevented any further inroads even though runs were no easier to come by. Holton’s score passed the 100 mark but then they lost wickets regularly, with Pheiffer, Shah and Fairhead all taking two apiece as the visitors finished on 139-8 from 44 overs.

Greys Green’s reply started slowly in the face of good bowling by Pervaiz, Taylor and Akshat. They lost an early wicket and when Ahmed was bowled the home score had only reached 42-2 and inside the final 20 overs almost 100 was still required.

At this point Perry started to find the boundary with regularity and with a salvo of four sixes and eight fours he took Greys Green to the brink of victory, in partnership with Bhanu.

Both batsmen fell just short of their target, leaving Hoggart to score the winning boundary and see Greys home with six wickets and seven overs to spare.

HOLTON AND WHEATLEY

P Burrows, c Shah, b Rooke 9 A Regan, b Pheiffer 31 S Switala, b Pheiffer 30 N Ahmed, run out 1 A Banyard, b Fairhead 34 J Porter, b Shah 0 A Tifin, b Shah 1 A Pervaiz, not out 12 G Hawkins, c Pheiffer, b Fairhead 4 R Taylor, not out 2 Extras 15 — TOTAL 139

GREYS GREEN