Cricket cycle

A SPONSORED bike ride to raise money for Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club has been rearranged for September 30.

The event had been due to take place last Sunday but was postponed.

Members of the club hope to raise £2,000, which will go towards the £300,000 renovation of the sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road.

There will be routes of either 6.9, 15.9 or 35.5 miles, all starting at the pavilion.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

andy-atkinson-1