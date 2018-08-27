Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cricket cycle

A SPONSORED bike ride to raise money for Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club has been rearranged for September 30.

The event had been due to take place last Sunday but was postponed.

Members of the club hope to raise £2,000, which will go towards the £300,000 renovation of the sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road. 

There will be routes of either 6.9, 15.9 or 35.5 miles, all starting at the pavilion.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
andy-atkinson-1

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33