Simmons maintains composure

NETTLEBED beat INVALIDS by seven runs in their last home match of the season on Sunday.

After being put into bat Nettlebed started well with Rob Simmons (38) and his 15-year-old son Owen (47) putting on 81 for the first wicket before Rob departed for 38. Chris Young (48)and Owen Simmons continued to see the runs flow until both departed to run-outs just short of half-centuries. Nobody else reached double figures for Nettlebed due mainly to some fine catches from the Invalids.

In reply Invalids made a steady start until they lost two wickets when the score was on 33, with Lee Vockins trapping Jones for 21 and Ahmad Osman’s fine caught and bowled removing dangerman Hall.

Invalids captain Richard Charlton (78) was soon in his stride but was running out of partners as Jack Russell continued his fine bowling in August with 3-31,13-year-old Tom Vockins again bowled a tidy spell while debutant Ryan Van der Mark produced a decent few overs of away swing bowling.

With 14 needed off the final over Owen Simmons kept his nerve to concede just six runs to give Nettlebed victory.