Free-scoring Knox helps side win South Oxon midweek league title

WOODCOTE’S first season in the South Oxon Friendly Midweek League ended in triumph as they secured the title with a play-off win against a spirited CHOLSEY team last week.

With four teams finishing level on points a play-off, a semi-final and final ended the campaign.

Cholsey elected to field and took an early wicket, but after that it became the Paul Knox show as he hit match-winning 115, after surviving an early stumping appeal. Shots were played to all parts of the ground and his ton included 11 fours and five sixes. Knox received good support from Ryan Lennard (18) and captain, Mark Pearson (24 not out).

With the final total being 176, Cholsey had a mountain to climb, but Homeward (33) and Heath (52) gave them a good start. However, Cholsey were always well adrift of the run-rate thanks to some good Woodcote bowling and fine fielding. Pearson was at his fiery best and his 3-24 included two wickets in two balls and his vice-captain, James Worsfold, gave good support with 2-9 in his four over spell. In the field, Jonny Clark led the way with a fine catch and some good ground fielding.

The destination of the title became obvious well before the end and Peter Howe, a Cholsey player and league secretary, presented the trophies to the victorious Woodcote whose winning margin was 47 runs.

