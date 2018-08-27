Twyford keep hosts in check

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
THE visiting TWYFORD batsmen found the lush green field of CHECKENDON to their liking on Sunday as they hit 209-3 in their allotted 35 overs.
Tall left-hander Joe Downes struck the ball powerfully to complete an undefeated century and there was solid support from Peter Woodman with 55.
Checkendon opener Manpreet Singh made an impressive half-century including nine fours before becoming the first of three victims for spinner Chris Forst.
Sathia Garg kept up the assault for the home team with three sixes and four fours and there was a late flurry from skipper Sam Arrowsmith but the variety of the Twyford bowling enabled them to restrict the home team to 184-9.
TWYFORD
|
P Woodman, run out
|
55
|
P Schofield, b V Sharma
|
15
|
M Teale, c Ani, b V Sharma
|
14
|
J Downes, not out
|
101
|
R Singh, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
24
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
209
CHECKENDON
|
M Singh, c Schofield, b C Fort
|
53
|
S Midha, c Teal, b C Fort
|
18
|
H Wickens, st Singh, b N Downes
|
12
|
Ani, b Teal
|
16
|
A Saxena, c & b C Fort
|
7
|
S Garg, c Singh, b N Downes
|
39
|
V Sharma, run out
|
1
|
Anuj, b Teal
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, b Hackett
|
17
|
M Sharma, not out
|
5
|
U Khare, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
10
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
18
27 August 2018
More News:
Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say