Monday, 27 August 2018

Twyford keep hosts in check

THE visiting TWYFORD batsmen found the lush green field of CHECKENDON to their liking on Sunday as they hit 209-3 in their allotted 35 overs.

Tall left-hander Joe Downes struck the ball powerfully to complete an undefeated century and there was solid support from Peter Woodman with 55.

Checkendon opener Manpreet Singh made an impressive half-century including nine fours before becoming the first of three victims for spinner Chris Forst.

Sathia Garg kept up the assault for the home team with three sixes and four fours and there was a late flurry from skipper Sam Arrowsmith but the variety of the Twyford bowling enabled them to restrict the home team to 184-9.

TWYFORD

P Woodman, run out

55

P Schofield, b V Sharma

15

M Teale, c Ani, b V Sharma

14

J Downes, not out

101

R Singh, not out

0

Extras

24

TOTAL (3 wkts)

209

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c Schofield, b C Fort

53

S Midha, c Teal, b C Fort

18

H Wickens, st Singh, b N Downes

12

Ani, b Teal

16

A Saxena, c & b C Fort

7

S Garg, c Singh, b N Downes

39

V Sharma, run out

1

Anuj, b Teal

0

S Arrowsmith, b Hackett

17

M Sharma, not out

5

U Khare, not out

6

Extras

10

TOTAL (9 wkts)

18

