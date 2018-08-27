Twyford keep hosts in check

THE visiting TWYFORD batsmen found the lush green field of CHECKENDON to their liking on Sunday as they hit 209-3 in their allotted 35 overs.

Tall left-hander Joe Downes struck the ball powerfully to complete an undefeated century and there was solid support from Peter Woodman with 55.

Checkendon opener Manpreet Singh made an impressive half-century including nine fours before becoming the first of three victims for spinner Chris Forst.

Sathia Garg kept up the assault for the home team with three sixes and four fours and there was a late flurry from skipper Sam Arrowsmith but the variety of the Twyford bowling enabled them to restrict the home team to 184-9.

TWYFORD

P Woodman, run out 55 P Schofield, b V Sharma 15 M Teale, c Ani, b V Sharma 14 J Downes, not out 101 R Singh, not out 0 Extras 24 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 209

CHECKENDON