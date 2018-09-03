Harris stars with bat and ball for Peppard

PEPPARD STOKE ROW captain Rich Ashton praised all-rounder Scott Harris after his performance with bat and ball helped the hosts defeat BRAYWOOD by 19 runs in the Championship.

After being asked to bat on a Peppard Common wicket somewhat affected by the torrential overnight rain leaking under the covers, Jamie Sharrock (36 runs) and Don Townsin battled gamely in sharing a 65-run opening stand until the latter gloved a Faisal Malik bouncer behind.

Sharrock was then trapped leg before wicket by Waqar Hassan and, with Nasser Satti accounting for Andy Watts, Dom Hall and Ashton in quick order, Peppard crashed to 92-5.

However, Harris rescued the situation with a mature innings of 61 and, with Josh Perkins, Alfie Clifton and Michael Chard providing the useful lower-order runs with which Peppard have benefitted so often from this season, the hosts were bowled out for 198.

Harris then took over with the ball, bowling Shahbaz Khan for a duck before trapping Kamran Ahmed and Yasar Ahmed leg before wicket to leave Braywood in trouble on 37-3.

Attiq Uddin and Malik steadied the innings until the former was caught by Perkins, who dived low to his left at cover off the bowling of Clifton, before the bowler then bounced out Hassan cheaply.

Harris had Satti caught at slip by Ashton, but Malik (46 runs) and skipper Asam Raza (36 runs) threatened to take the game away from the hosts.

However, Harris switched ends to account for Malik and Hassan Ali and when Clifton removed Raza and Gaurav Kyal, the visitors were dismissed for 179.

Harris finished the match with six wickets, while conceding just 39 runs, and Clifton picked up four victims, conceding 78 runs.

Praising Harris — who has 26 wickets at 15.73 from nine games — Ashton said: “Scott has been a wonderful addition and this performance was his best so far.

“He’s a tremendous guy to have around and with Alf bustling in as well, they got us over the line.”