Berkshire take title

came from 219 balls and included 21 boundaries.

There were useful contributions from James Morris (20), Dan Lincoln (29) and Joe Thomas, with 30 not out, before Berkshire were eventually all out for 338.

In their second innings, Dorset did marginally better, reaching 245 thanks largely to Scott (66) and Jigar Naik (54), the pair improving their side’s position by taking them from 90-5 to 195-6.

Peploe got through another marathon spell to finish with figures of 44-23-58-4, while Woods claimed 3-78, Rishton 2-38 and Gregory 1-44. This left Berkshire going into the final two sessions on Tuesday requiring just 94 to win and they made a flying start with Carter and Davies knocking off 20 runs in the first two overs.

Carter was caught at gully for 27 with the total on 48-1 while Davies was bowled for 17, but Woods, with 34, and skipper Morris (4) sealed victory in mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

With another tremendously successful Western Division campaign behind them, Berkshire now turn their attention to retaining the national title against Lincolnshire, the Eastern Division champions, in a four-day encounter at Banbury CC on September 16-19.

It is the third year running these two counties have met in the final.