Unicorns have edge

FERGUS NUTT hit a top score of 61 runs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS edged past WOODLEY by 23 runs on Sunday.

Mark Price and Don Townsin set a solid platform for the home side before they both departed along with Max Baker-Smith to leave Peppard in a spot of bother.

However, Scott Harris, 59 runs, and Nutt steadied the ship before Alfie Clifton motored to 25 runs as the Unicorns ended their 35 overs on 232-6.

Hamish Scott and Max Baker-Smith took the bowling honours, returning figures of 2-17 and 2-43, as Woodley were bowled out for 209, Clifton providing a wicket-keeping masterclass including a reverse-flick run out from a Townsin throw.

