Ravden in fine form

AN unbeaten 85 runs from Matt Ravden led PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS to a four-wicket win against the WEEKENDERS.

Under-15 player Archie Malcolm continued his fine form by taking three wickets for just 33 runs to take his 2018 tally to 27 as Weekenders were kept to 208-7.

In reply, Ravden and under-15 player Will Wakelam, who hit 40 runs, steered the Maharajas to victory with seven balls to spare.