Unbeaten Cripps leads way

WITH a depleted team, GREYS GREEN opted to bat first against STONOR.

Cusden and Holroyd went early, for nought and 14 runs, respectively, both bowled by Powell.

Lambert, 17 runs, and then Rooke, 46 runs, started a fightback with both striking several boundaries while Shafqat provided the ballast at the other end, hitting 34 runs.

Unfortunately, for Greys, as soon as they were dismissed by Willis and the Kavanaghs, the remaining batsmen were soon swept away and from 119-4, Greys lost their four remaining wickets cheaply and were all out for 131 runs.

Greys needed early wickets to be in with a chance but an opening stand of 41 runs thwarted that ambition with Cripps proving to be an immoveable object, with an unbeaten 72 runs, being especially severe on anything leg-side.

Stonor’s second wicket, Powell, for 21 runs fell with the score on 93 but the bowlers could do nothing to stop the inevitable defeat.