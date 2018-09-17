Spin proves key for Stonor

A STRONG BRITWELL SALOME team won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that looked full of runs last Sunday. At the drinks interval and on 115 without loss it looked like STONOR would be batted out of the game by tea with the Britwell openers Khushi and Wallis punishing anything wayward.

Eventually the tide turned and the introduction of spin proved to be key. Britwell slumped from 134 for no wicket to 208 all out with Khushi top scoring with 75 and Wallis, on debut, 45.

Spinners Mayo and Maidlow were helped by some good Stonor fielding — with Lambert particularly impressive — finishing with figures of 6-44 and 3-55 respectively.

In reply Stonor got off to the perfect start with Cripps continuing his fine form and Farr (94 not out) putting on 97 for the first wicket. Williams (53 not out) joined Farr and the pair went on to put on 112 and take Stonor past the Britwell total with six overs remaining.