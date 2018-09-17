Williams takes out middle stump to wrap up victory

HURLEY ran out 21-run winners at home to WOOBURN NARKOVIANS in a friendly match at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

On winning the toss, Hurley skipper Mike Walton opted to bat first on a wicket sporting a covering of green grass. The opening partnership of Dave Walton and Clive Williams didn’t survive the first over as Walton was beaten off the pitch by Rob Barker and lost his off stump.

Raheem Dad joined Williams in a partnership of 37 for the second wicket ended when Williams edged behind off Cameron Lamming. Mike Walton made a watchful three runs before cutting Lamming to the third man boundary. Having run two, Walton set off for an easy third only to find Dad camped firmly at the other end, leaving his skipper stranded as the throw came in from the deep.

Dad atoned for his error with a well-crafted 45, putting on 56 with Chris Dawkins for the fourth wicket. Dad was eventually trapped lbw by Andy Barker. Dawkins and Henry Graham looked to up the run rate in the second half of the innings and Graham reached his half-century with a maximum over long on. A brief flurry from Jonathan Langlands helped the hosts to a respectable total of 202-8 from their 40 overs.

As the clouds rolled in after tea, a hint of rain in the air briefly threatened but the Wooburn opening pair of Neil Martin and Andy Barker made light of the gloomy conditions, posting the first 50 inside eight overs.

Alex Williams came in for some punishment and was withdrawn from the attack after conceding 38 off four overs. At the River End Langlands found considerable swing and looked more likely to cause problems for the batsmen. Barker was the first to go, edging a wide delivery from Langlands into the keeper’s gloves with the score on 59.

Langlands struck again in his next over, trapping White plumb in front. Martin and Sharif continued to take the attack to the bowlers with a partnership of 57 but the introduction of veteran left-arm spinner Nigel Haines helped peg back the scoring rate, however at 129-2 after 23 overs the visitors looked to be in charge.

Haines picked up the vital wicket of Martin and Dad claimed Sharif lbw in the next over. With 11 overs remaining and the required rate below a run a ball, the match was well within the grasp of Wooburn and despite the loss of skipper Dolan, lbw to Haines at 154-5 it should have been a walk in the park.

With five overs remaining the visitors required 26 more to win with Rhys Wheeler going well but then contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Alex Williams was brought back and struck with his first ball as Wheeler skied him to cover where Graham remained calm under the catch.

Two balls later, Wright charged down the wicket and was stumped. The next over saw Dawkins bowl Alex Lamming, leaving Wooburn needing 22 from three overs with the last pair at the crease.

Two balls later it was all over as Williams knocked Cameron Lamming’s middle stump out of the ground to secure victory for Hurley.

HURLEY

D Walton, b Barker 0 C Williams, c Dolan, b C Lamming 14 R Dad, lbw, b Barker 45 M Walton, run out 5 C Dawkins, c Dolan, b Wheeler 40 H Graham, not out 53 M Williams, c Dolan, b Barker 0 I Dad, b White 2 J Langlands, c A Lamming, b White 7 N Haines, not out 2 Extras 34 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 202

Best bowling: J White 2-16, A Barker 2-26.

WOOBURN NARKOVIANS

N Martin, b Haines 56 A Barker, c M Walton, b Langlands 29 J White, lbw, b Langlands 0 I Sharif, lbw, b Dad 18 R Wheeler, c Graham, b Wlliams 32 K Dolan, lbw, b Haines 3 T Wright, st M Walton, b Williams 14 R Barker, not out 2 A Lamming, b Dawkins 1 C Lamming, b Williams 0 Extras 26 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 181

Best bowling: A Williams 3-42, N Haines 2-25, J Langlands 2-28.

Visitors WELFORD PARK ran out six-wicket winners at HURLEY’S Shepherds Lane ground on Sunday.

Home skipper Mo Basharat won the toss and chose to bat first in a 40 over match. The Hurley innings got off to a slow start with only nine runs coming from the first five overs for the loss of Mike Cole chipping James Bowlby to Goldsworthy at cover.

Akash Singh failed to trouble the scorers and the hosts found themselves languishing at 17-2. Parvinder Hunjan and Josh Cole staged a recovery with a partnership of 46 for the third wicket.

Cole had a lucky escape when bowled off a no ball from Bowlby, which having clipped the off bail flew to the boundary for four byes. The loss of Hunjan and Raheem Dad in consecutive overs put Hurley on the back foot once again.

Mike Walton joined Cole in a partnership of 26 but having looked set, drove to short extra where Goldsworthy took a low catch. Cole eventually fell to the left-arm spin of Ian Herrington with the score on 126 in the 32nd over.

A late flurry from Abra Khan and Joban Singh helped add 44 runs in six overs. Khan fell to a catch from Goldsworthy, one handed over his head as he tumbled backwards. The innings ended on 187 all out with the run out of Basharat from the final delivery.

The Welford Park reply took a few overs to get going but despite losing Goldsworthy, lbw to Khan without scoring, Datta and Paturi soon got into their stride.

Khan and Joban Singh added 120 before Ravi Singh had Datta caught in the covers by Josh Cole off a full toss.

When Paturi holed out to Ravi Singh at long on off the bowling of Hunjan, Welford Park were in sight of victory, requiring another 23 runs from nine overs.

Will Herrington got his side to within a couple of runs of victory but gave Liam Cole the charge trying to finish it with a big hit and was beaten by a ball that kept low giving Walton the stumping.

A maiden over from Mike Cole only delayed the inevitable with Bowlby hitting a boundary to finish the match with 23 deliveries to spare.

HURLEY

M Cole, c Goldsworthy, b Bowlby 6 P Hunjan, b Tarrier 25 A Singh, b Bowlby 0 J Cole, b Herrington 33 R Dad, b Kelly 0 M Walton, c Goldsworthy, b Tarrier 9 R Singh, lbw, b Herrington 12 J Singh, b Cale 22 A Khan, c Goldsworthy, b Cale 29 M Basharat, run out 2 L Cole, not out 0 Extras 49 — TOTAL 187

Best bowling: I Herrington 2-14, J Bowlby 2-23, K Tarrier 2-26, A Cale 2-41.

WELFORD PARK