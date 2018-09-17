Lambert’s knock not enough

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
HOSTS GREYS GREEN lost out at home to READING UNIVERSITY ACADEMIC STAFF last Sunday.
Having lost the toss the hosts, batting first, put on 212-7 with opener N Dennis hitting 57 and M Lambert top scoring with 79.
In response the visitors ran out winners as they posted 217-4 off 32.4 overs.
GREYS GREEN
|
N Dennis, b Carpenter
|
57
|
P Hoggart, c Eagle, b Binod
|
0
|
S Bhanu, b Binod
|
5
|
T Rooke, b Herath
|
19
|
M Lambert, c Eagle, b Partha
|
79
|
N Holroyd, b Carpenter
|
4
|
T Cross, not out
|
18
|
L Jenkins, b Carpenter
|
17
|
J Hesom, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
212
RUAS
|
Eagle, c Hoggart, b Rooke
|
27
|
Binod, c & b Skilleter
|
33
|
Carpenter, lbw, b Skilleter
|
27
|
AN Other, not out
|
95
|
Holmes, b Skilleter
|
0
|
Partha, not out
|
10
|
Extras
|
25
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
217
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say