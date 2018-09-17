Monday, 17 September 2018

Lambert’s knock not enough

HOSTS GREYS GREEN lost out at home to READING UNIVERSITY ACADEMIC STAFF last Sunday.

Having lost the toss the hosts, batting first, put on 212-7 with opener N Dennis hitting 57 and M Lambert top scoring with 79.

In response the visitors ran out winners as they posted 217-4 off 32.4 overs.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Carpenter

57

P Hoggart, c Eagle, b Binod

0

S Bhanu, b Binod

5

T Rooke, b Herath

19

M Lambert, c Eagle, b Partha

79

N Holroyd, b Carpenter

4

T Cross, not out

18

L Jenkins, b Carpenter

17

J Hesom, not out

0

Extras

13

TOTAL (7 wkts)

212

RUAS

Eagle, c Hoggart, b Rooke

27

Binod, c & b Skilleter

33

Carpenter, lbw, b Skilleter

27

AN Other, not out

95

Holmes, b Skilleter

0

Partha, not out

10

Extras

25

TOTAL (4 wkts)

217

