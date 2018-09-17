Lambert’s knock not enough

HOSTS GREYS GREEN lost out at home to READING UNIVERSITY ACADEMIC STAFF last Sunday.

Having lost the toss the hosts, batting first, put on 212-7 with opener N Dennis hitting 57 and M Lambert top scoring with 79.

In response the visitors ran out winners as they posted 217-4 off 32.4 overs.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Carpenter 57 P Hoggart, c Eagle, b Binod 0 S Bhanu, b Binod 5 T Rooke, b Herath 19 M Lambert, c Eagle, b Partha 79 N Holroyd, b Carpenter 4 T Cross, not out 18 L Jenkins, b Carpenter 17 J Hesom, not out 0 Extras 13 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 212

RUAS