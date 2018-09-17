Nettlebed fall short

NETTLEBED made the short trip to SWYNCOMBE on Sunday for their penultimate game of the season.

After winning the toss Swyncombe found themselves 37-3 after a fine opening spells from Charlie Graham and Sam Butler but a stand of 108 between Lewis and Dominick (75 not out) checked Nettlebed’s progress as they posted 212-5.

In reply Nettlebed struggled against the Swyncombe bowling and despite an outstanding innings from Chris Young (90 not out) they fell 47 runs short.