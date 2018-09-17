Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nettlebed fall short

NETTLEBED made the short trip to SWYNCOMBE on Sunday for their penultimate game of the season.

After winning the toss Swyncombe found themselves 37-3 after a fine opening spells from Charlie Graham and Sam Butler but a stand of 108 between Lewis and Dominick (75 not out) checked Nettlebed’s progress as they posted 212-5.

In reply Nettlebed struggled against the Swyncombe bowling and despite an outstanding innings from Chris Young (90 not out) they fell 47 runs short.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33