Cricket dinner

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
A DINNER and dance will be held to mark the 170th anniversary of Wargrave Cricket Club.
The event at Hennerton Golf Club in Crazies Hill will take place on Saturday, October 6 from 7pm to midnight. There will be a three-course meal and music by DJ Steve Duffy.
Tickets cost £40. To book, call Tracy Clark on 07863 820026.
17 September 2018
