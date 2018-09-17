Moulsford fall short of target

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE brought the curtain down on their 30th anniversary season with another victory, this time over MOULSFORD on Sunday.

Sonning Common lost openers Chris Pitson and Howard Cook within three balls of each other without a run on the board. Mike Cann steadied the innings with a patient and classy 73 and Chris Gallimore ensured the scoring rate increased with some lusty blows.

Youngsters Mike Barker and Matt Slater continued the onslaught for the visitors with some fine shots to all parts of the ground and pushed the total up towards 200. A few agricultural blows from Paul Barker allowed Sonning Common to set a target of 203 off 35 overs.

Moulsford never threatened the target although things could have been interesting if Chris Hollins had stayed longer at the crease. Just as it looked as if he would cut loose, the introduction of veteran Chris Gallimore proved too much and he was caught by Paul Barker.

Sonning Common’s fielding has been a success story all season and good catches from Luke Pitson and Keith Davies were backed up with good outfielding from Matt Slater and Mike Barker.

Slater, Barker and Mike Cann each picked up two wickets for Sonning Common, while P Welsh hit some big blows for the home side to give them some respectability on the scoreboard.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

H Cook, lbw, b Allen 0 C Pitson, c Goss, b Coleman 0 M Cann, c Hollins, b Goss 73 C Gallimore, c Todman, b Coleman 33 L Pitson, c Goss, b Allen 6 M Barker, b Coleman 24 M Slater, c Newington, b Douglas 39 N Pitson, b Douglas 1 P Barker, not out 12 K Davies, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 203

MOULSFORD

A Allen, c Slater, b Cann 66 D Henderson, c L Pitson, b N Pitson 1 C Collins, c P Barker, b Gallimore 20 D Goss, c L Pitson, b Slater 11 S Coleman, run out 1 P Welsh, b Slater 24 R Jones, b Gallimore 8 N Douglas, not out 7 E Todman, c Davies, b Cann 0 S Pearce, not out 2 Extras 17 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 157

Best bowling: M Cann 2-15, M Slater 2-27.