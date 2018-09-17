Singh wins match with huge six

CHECKENDON’S excellent record against friendly rivals OXFORD DOWNS over a 35-year period was perpetuated at Standlake on Sunday.

A strong home side chose to bat but were reduced at one point to 87-6 on a flat pitch of little bounce.

Checkendon’s six-man bowling attack performed well as a unit, supported by tenacious fielding on a high scoring ground and restricted the Downs to 186 all out.

The visiting team’s reply started badly when 6ft 5in opener Jim Warren was adjudged lbw to the first ball he faced.

Thereafter Checkendon batted like men in a hurry as Shiva Aruna hit 51 in eight overs with three sixes and six fours. Manpreet Singh’s 98 not included 20 fours and he finished the game with a six as the visitors reached their target in just 21.4 overs.

OXFORD DOWNS

A Ling, lbw, b Khare 5 O Williams, b Khare 14 F Crouch, c & b V Sharma 9 D Woods, lbw, b Sathia 24 M Watts, b Khare 4 T Costely, c Warren, V Sharma 2 D Owens, c Banerjee, b Aruna 35 B Ling, b Kulhar 42 T Ling, b Sathia 14 D Sherborne, lbw, b Aruna 4 J Welch, not out 6 Extras 37 — TOTAL 186

CHECKENDON