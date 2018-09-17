Nutt is century hero as Unicorns triumph

A FINE innings from Andy Watts helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW start their end-of-league season fixtures with an eight-wicket success at PURLEY on Saturday.

Hamish Scott (2-32) made two early breakthroughs including the dangerous Austyn Jackson, before George Wheeler and skipper Patrick Allen steadied the ship.

Wheeler was bowled by a Mick Chard slower ball on 29, but Allen continued to play a lone hand in leading the Potters to something of a competitive total.

Chris Humphreys and the returning Ruaridh Scott picked up a wicket apiece, but with Allen ending on 99 not out, Purley reached 157-5 in their 35 overs.

Father-and-son duo Andy and Daniel Watts got the Peppard Stoke Row reply off to a steady start before the latter was bowled for 15 by Allen.

Fergus Nutt survived a number of play-and-misses off the same bowler before settling to his task, while Watts reached 62 before retiring.

Josh Perkins fell victim to a wonder-catch by Barry Carter, but with Nutt (53 not out) and Richard Ashton (13 not out) at the crease, the visitors reached 160-2 with 17 balls to spare.

U17 Tom Brown took career-best figures of 3-55 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS earned a seven-wicket win at home to ISIS on Sunday.

Matt Stanbury batted well to make 83 as the visitors posted a competitive 246-6 from their 40 overs on another flat Peppard Common track, Brown displaying a range of variations to befuddle the visitors during his eight-over spell.

U15 Archie Malcolm was also on the money, the left-arm seamer helping himself to 2-45 from seven overs as he took his seasonal wicket tally for the club to 29.

Scott Harris (37) and Daniel Watts shared a half-century opening stand, but when they fell in quick succession and captain Hamish Scott edged behind, the Unicorns were in trouble at 88-3.

However, Richard Ashton (62 not out) gradually whittled the required target away, mixing quick running between the wickets with the occasional lusty maximum — which included one struck over the road at the Pavillion End — to make the target manageable.

Ashton received support from Fergus Nutt (102 retired) who held up an end effectively, and with Chris Humphreys at the crease at the end, Peppard Stoke Row were able to get home from the final ball of the 32nd over.

Youngsters Marcus Laing, Nathan May and Owen Ravden starred with the bat, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS fell to a five-wicket defeat at home to CHILTERN CRUSADERS.

Peppard Stoke Row Maharajas captain Matt Kimber elected to mix up the batting line-up by opening himself and with U17 Alfie Burnett, but after they departed U17 Laing and U15 May (both 59) rebuilt the innings successfully.

Ravden (41), who continues to impress, kept the momentum going as Peppard Stoke Row were left with a slightly sub-par 199-7 from their 35 overs.

Chiltern Crusaders went hard from the off in reply, and despite the best efforts of Chris Proudfoot (2-41), they were able get to 200-5 with 26 balls to spare.

Ravden, his father Matt, and Manik Nath — who took his first wicket at the Les Clark Oval — were the other wicket-takers for the Maharajas.