Baillie top scores in weekend of mixed fortunes for Hurley

THE final match of the season at Shepherds Lane saw an exciting encounter in which HURLEY ran out 13-run winners against visitors HAMPTON HILL.

Batting first Hurley debutants Kelvin Baillie (79) and Cody Mongie (62) opened the innings against Tahir Butt and Mark Palmer. Baillie played out a maiden to Butt’s first over but this was the lull before the storm as the Hurley openers set about the bowling with relish.

The hard hitting Mongie smashed the ball to all parts while Baillie played some elegant shots. With the runs coming at around seven per over, Palmer was withdrawn from the attack having conceded 31 runs in three overs.

Leg-spinner Edward Newton-Savage also went for more than 10 runs per over, despite managing to beat the outside edge on occasions. The opening partnership reached three figures in the 15th over before James Newton-Savage got the much needed breakthrough with a return catch to dismiss Mongie.

The next delivery saw Yasir Gul record a strange duck as the ball ricocheted off his stomach, onto his bat before trickling onto the stumps. Henry Graham survived the hat-trick ball and added a quick 16 runs before attempting a slog across the line to be castled by Newton-Savage.

Raheem Dad became the second golden duck, beaten off the pitch leaving Newton-Savage on a hat-trick for the second time in the match, which again he failed to convert. Fernando dismissed Baillie at 196-5 in the 31st over and Josh Cole chipped a return catch in the next.

Mike Walton joined Phil Ridgeway (60) in the middle with eight overs left in the innings and Hurley’s most experienced pair added a further 49 runs to take their side to a healthy score of 246-6.

The Hampton Hill reply started with a maiden with Dad finding some swing with the new ball. At the other end Josh Cole struggled to find a length and conceded 15 from his first over.

The next two overs were maidens and after four overs the visitors had reached 15 without loss. The score had reached 28 when Cole trapped Blah lbw. James Newton-Savage added 38 with Ajmal Bhatti before falling to Hikmat Kassamali attempting a sweep but gloving the ball down the leg side to be snaffled by Walton behind the stumps.

Butt and Bhatti kept the scoreboard ticking with a partnership of 54 but the visitors were falling further behind the required rate. Nigel Haines replaced Dad whose eight overs cost only 24 runs and picked up the wicket of Butt to a fine catch by Baillie at long on.

The next over saw Bhatti charging down the track to Kassamali giving Walton the easiest of stumpings. Another wicket for Haines and one for Ridgeway looked to have put the result beyond doubt with the visitors on 147-6, requiring a further 70 runs from the last 11 overs.

Harry Coates and Neil Baverstock never gave up the fight with an unbeaten partnership of 87 but tight bowling from Ridgeway and Baillie ensured that the task was just beyond them.

With 20 required from the last over, Baillie kept his cool to seal the victory as Hampton Hill finished 14 runs short of victory.

For their last Sunday match of the season, HURLEY made the short trip to WHITE WALTHAM where they went down to a 65-run defeat.

Mo Basharat won the toss and opted to bowl first on a green track that turned out to have variable bounce. The Hurley opening attack failed to make the most of the conditions as Joban Singh struggled to find a consistent line and Josh Cole served up a diet of short pitched deliveries that the batsmen feasted on. On the odd occasion that he pitched the ball up, Cole did trouble the batsmen and picked up the wicket of Luke Scarborough with a delivery that swung into the batsman’s pads. With the runs coming at around seven an over, Cole and Singh were replaced by Basharat and Ali who pinned back the run rate.

Salman was dropped in the deep by Ali and behind the stumps by Mike Walton before Basharat had him caught at slip by Mike Cole. The White Waltham innings was built around a solid 80 from Andy Elliott who stood firm as the middle order failed to make much impact.

Ravi Singh replaced Ali and picked up the vital wicket of Elliott. Colin Pollard was the other main contributor in the White Waltham total of 215. Hassan Gul came in for some punishment but was rewarded with the wicket of Waltham skipper Max Ring, who overreached himself attempting to drive the leg-spinner and was stumped.

Basharat brought himself back to bowl at the death and had Usmani caught behind off the penultimate ball of the innings.

The Hurley reply struggled from the start with both Dave Walton and Shoaib Kayani finding difficulty in getting the ball away. Kayani hit a six down the ground off Usmani but fell trying to repeat the feat to a catch at midoff by Rags Bharadhwaj with the score on 21 in the eighth over. When Walton was stumped off Bharadhwaj at 42-2 in the 17th over the visitors were facing a huge task to chase down the 216 needed for victory. The only other innings of note was an unbeaten 55 from Josh Cole.

A brief flurry from Basharat gave some entertainment but with the result beyond doubt, the only further interest was whether Cole would reach his half-century, which he did in the final over with a couple of boundaries off Elliott.

WHITE WALTHAM

L Scarborough, lw, b Cole 16 A Elliott, b Singh 80 Salman, c Cole, b Basharat 31 J Thomas, b Ali 4 Nadeem, b Ali 0 C Pollard, not out 34 M Ring, st Walton, b Gul 4 Mo, b Singh 11 S Usmani, c Walton, b Basharat 7 A Bharadhwaj, not out 0 Extras 28 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 215

HURLEY