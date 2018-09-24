Monday, 24 September 2018

Kedia hits undefeated ton for Checkendon

CHECKENDON travelled to KNOWL HILL for a 40 over friendly on Saturday and struggled after choosing to bat, losing four early wickets.

Jim Warren steadied the ship with a well-judged 55 which set the stage for all-rounder Mayank Kedia, whose 115 not out included 12 sixes and seven fours. This enabled the visitors to reach 246-8 which Knowl Hill looked unlikely to match when they were 24-4 thanks mainly to the offspin of Manpreet Singh.

Half centuries from Arshad and Pahi assisted by some dropped catches put the home side in with a shout but Checkendon remained calm enough to restrict them to 223-9.

CHECKENDON

M Sharma, b Hizam

0

S Aruna, c —, b Hizam

9

A Sharma, b Francis

24

J Warren, c—, b Hizam

55

M Singh, c —, b Francis

0

M Kedia, not out

115

A Tyagi, c —, b Arshad

13

A Kaushik, c —, b Francis

0

P Thushar, c Rifas, b Arshad

1

V Kolhar, not out

7

Extras

22

TOTAL (8 wkts)

246

KNOWL HILL

Rizui, b Singh

0

Annand, c M Sharma, b Singh

0

Rifas, b Warren

19

Sukvy, c Kedia, b Singh

0

Krish, b Kedia

30

Arshad, b Kolhar

59

Hizamn, lbw, b Kedia

4

Pahi, not out

64

Riyas, c Thushar, b Singh

8

Francis, c Singh, b Kolhar

11

Chaminda, not out

1

Extras

27

TOTAL (9 wkts)

223

Best bowling: Singh 4-40.

Visitors NETTLEBED had a long wait for their first wicket in a 35-overs a side match at CHECKENDON on Sunday as openers John Acland-Hood and Jim Warren put on 109 despite accurate and testing bowling from the youthful visiting attack.

The final total of 191 appeared distant when Nettlebed lost five wickets for 70 but heavy hitters Chris Young and Andy Watts almost turned the game around, reaching 186 before Young was caught behind for 74 from the last ball of the game, leaving Watts undefeated on 62.

With hindsight, Tony Breakspear’s opening spell of 2-19 in seven overs may have been decisive.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, c Connor, b Russell

77

J Warren, b Russell

36

V Sharma, c M Butler, b Russell

13

P Khare, c & b Connor

5

U Khare, c R Simmons, b S Butler

21

A Saxena, c M Butcher, b S Butler

5

G Sathia, not out

11

V Reddy, not out

1

Extras

22

TOTAL (6 wkts)

191

Best bowling: Russell 3-41.

NETTLEBED

G Bennet, c Saxena, b Breakspear

1

A Warner, c Warren, b Sharma

11

J McAllister, c Warren, b Breakspear

5

C Young, c Sharma, b Sathia

74

S Butler, c Acland-Hood, b Kolmar

10

D Watts, c Warren, b Sathia

7

A Watts, not out

62

Extras

16

TOTAL (6 wkts)

186

Best bowling: Breakspear 2-19.

