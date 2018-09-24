Kedia hits undefeated ton for Checkendon

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
CHECKENDON travelled to KNOWL HILL for a 40 over friendly on Saturday and struggled after choosing to bat, losing four early wickets.
Jim Warren steadied the ship with a well-judged 55 which set the stage for all-rounder Mayank Kedia, whose 115 not out included 12 sixes and seven fours. This enabled the visitors to reach 246-8 which Knowl Hill looked unlikely to match when they were 24-4 thanks mainly to the offspin of Manpreet Singh.
Half centuries from Arshad and Pahi assisted by some dropped catches put the home side in with a shout but Checkendon remained calm enough to restrict them to 223-9.
CHECKENDON
|
M Sharma, b Hizam
|
0
|
S Aruna, c —, b Hizam
|
9
|
A Sharma, b Francis
|
24
|
J Warren, c—, b Hizam
|
55
|
M Singh, c —, b Francis
|
0
|
M Kedia, not out
|
115
|
A Tyagi, c —, b Arshad
|
13
|
A Kaushik, c —, b Francis
|
0
|
P Thushar, c Rifas, b Arshad
|
1
|
V Kolhar, not out
|
7
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
246
KNOWL HILL
|
Rizui, b Singh
|
0
|
Annand, c M Sharma, b Singh
|
0
|
Rifas, b Warren
|
19
|
Sukvy, c Kedia, b Singh
|
0
|
Krish, b Kedia
|
30
|
Arshad, b Kolhar
|
59
|
Hizamn, lbw, b Kedia
|
4
|
Pahi, not out
|
64
|
Riyas, c Thushar, b Singh
|
8
|
Francis, c Singh, b Kolhar
|
11
|
Chaminda, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
27
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
223
Best bowling: Singh 4-40.
Visitors NETTLEBED had a long wait for their first wicket in a 35-overs a side match at CHECKENDON on Sunday as openers John Acland-Hood and Jim Warren put on 109 despite accurate and testing bowling from the youthful visiting attack.
The final total of 191 appeared distant when Nettlebed lost five wickets for 70 but heavy hitters Chris Young and Andy Watts almost turned the game around, reaching 186 before Young was caught behind for 74 from the last ball of the game, leaving Watts undefeated on 62.
With hindsight, Tony Breakspear’s opening spell of 2-19 in seven overs may have been decisive.
CHECKENDON
|
J Acland-Hood, c Connor, b Russell
|
77
|
J Warren, b Russell
|
36
|
V Sharma, c M Butler, b Russell
|
13
|
P Khare, c & b Connor
|
5
|
U Khare, c R Simmons, b S Butler
|
21
|
A Saxena, c M Butcher, b S Butler
|
5
|
G Sathia, not out
|
11
|
V Reddy, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
191
Best bowling: Russell 3-41.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennet, c Saxena, b Breakspear
|
1
|
A Warner, c Warren, b Sharma
|
11
|
J McAllister, c Warren, b Breakspear
|
5
|
C Young, c Sharma, b Sathia
|
74
|
S Butler, c Acland-Hood, b Kolmar
|
10
|
D Watts, c Warren, b Sathia
|
7
|
A Watts, not out
|
62
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
186
Best bowling: Breakspear 2-19.
