Leggs is century hero for Peppard Stoke Row

PEPPARD STOKE ROW battled to a five-wicket win at BBC CAVERSHAM on Saturday, Rob Simmons taking man-of-the-match honours with an unbeaten 77 not out in the run chase.

U13 James Watts and Rob Dyer impressed with the new ball after the visitors chose to bat, but it was spin twins Chris Humphreys and Fergus Nutt who turned the screw with 1-17 and 1-26 from their eight-over spells.

Hugh Asquith bowled well, Watts ended with 2-30 and with Richard Ashton bagging a brace of run outs, the Beeb were kept to 171-8 in 40 overs. Peppard Stoke Row’s reply started steadily thanks to Simmons and Vanchy Balakrishnan, and when the latter fell, Daniel Watts struck a fine straight six before being bowled for 19.

Tom Brown came and went before Richard Ashton and Andy Watts chipped in with cameos, but it was Simmons (77 not out) who held his nerve to take his side over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Will Legg struck a century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS won their inaugural home game against WOODPECKERS by 141 runs.

The hosts lost Pradeep Kumar early, but Legg aced to a half century while Don Townsin offered useful support before falling to the first ball after drinks.t Richard Ashton helped accelerate the rate as Legg made a century before retiring on 101.

Ashton’s luck eventually ran out when he was caught for 78, but with Scott Harris adding useful lower-order runs, the Unicorns ended on 264-5 from their 35 overs.

Harris’s 1-6 from five overs proved unplayable in his opening spell, and with Satheech Elaganathan also picking up a wicket, the visitors began to fall behind the rate. Dion Sampson took 3-14 in four overs to further turn the screw, and with Chris Humphreys, Manik Nath, Kumar and Fergus Nutt also among the wickets, Woodpeckers were bowled out for 123.