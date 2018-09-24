Monday, 24 September 2018

Austin’s swing wins the day for Stonor

ROWAN AUSTIN delivered a swing bowling masterclass to claim six wickets for STONOR against visitors BLENHEIM PARK on Sunday.

Opting to bat first on a challenging pitch, Blenheim struggled against Stonor’s opening bowlers, Kavanagh bowling with serious pace, unlucky not to pick up wickets.

Bowling from the Pishill end into a stiff wind, Austin bowled a tight line yielding seven maidens from his 15 overs, ending with 6-26. Swinging the ball with great control, Austin proved to be virtually unplayable while extracting pace and variable bounce from the pitch, moving it both ways off the seam. At the other end, James Lambert claimed his best figures for Stonor, finishing with 3-10.

With the end of Austin’s spell, J Spearman and Walker led something of a recovery to take Blenheim to a respectable total of 134, before Austin returned to trap Spearman lbw.

Stonor knew that on a tricky batting surface this would be a tricky total to overhaul and so it proved to be, with more tight bowling and an array of loose shots causing a batting collapse, dispatching four of the home side’s top order.

Ian Cripps and Jez Mayo consolidated the innings with some impressive batting before Cripps was caught behind. Mayo continued his patient accumulation of runs with John Powell, before falling three runs short of a deserved half century.

Powell delivered a typically assured innings, controlling the run chase with a combination of lusty blows alongside a variety of creative scoring shots, hitting the winning runs with a drive to the boundary.

BLENHEIM PARK

L Kyes, c Powell, b Austin

0

M West, b Austin

27

P Spearman, c Farr, b Austin

4

A Engel, b Austin

3

N Bartlett, b Lambert

8

R Gokani, b Austin

4

J Spearman, b Maidlow

25

A Shaw, b Lambert

0

S Angol, c Cripps, b Lambert

7

N Walker, lbw, b Austin

35

F Spearman, not out

0

Extras

21

TOTAL

134

Best bowling: R Austin 6-26, J Lambert 3-10.

STONOR

I Cripps, c Kyes, b Gokani

25

J Farr, c Kyes, b P Spearman

0

G Jewell, c & b Walker

1

M Lovatt, b P Spearman

0

D Connoly, b P Spearman

0

J Mayo, c Gokani, b Bartlett

47

J Lambert, b Bartlett

0

J Powell, not out

46

O Kavanagh, not out

7

Extras

7

TOTAL (7 wkts)

137

