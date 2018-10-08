Monday, 08 October 2018

Home side fall short

THE annual end-of-season clash between GREYS GREEN and TURVILLE PARK produced lots of runs and an exciting finish once again last Saturday.

Put in to bat, visitors Turville found runs hard to come by against the Greys Green opening attack of Ahmed and Rooke but a fourth-wicket stand between C Beardall and J Hunt laid the foundation for a good total.

However, towards tea and with wickets tumbling at the other end, Beardall turned up the power and reached his century, finishing on 115 not out and taking his team to a challenging score of 216-8.

In reply Greys Green made an assured start through Shafqat and Ahmed, though their partnership was broken just one short of the century.

When Bhanu was caught by Thornton, Greys Green had fallen slightly behind the required rate but this was picked up by Holroyd and Lambert but, although they came close, Greys couldn’t quite reach their target, ending on 203-2.

TURVILLE PARK

C Simons, b Ahmed

17

P Buffett, run out

15

C Beardall, not out

115

D Stockins, b Skilleter

9

J Hunt, c N Holroyd, b Jenkins

28

O Thornton, st Lambert, b Jenkins

1

P Girdler, b Shah

5

S Beardall, c Skilleter, b Shafqat

3

C Hunt, c Shafqat, b Shah

3

T White, not out

2

Extras

18

TOTAL (8 wkts)

216

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, c Hunt, b C Beardall

61

B Ahmed, lbw, b S Beardall

51

S Bhanu, c Thornton, b C Beardall

8

N Holroyd, c Thornton, b C Beardall

40

M Lambert, not out

29

T Rooke, not out

2

Extras

12

TOTAL

203

