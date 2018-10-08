Home side fall short

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
THE annual end-of-season clash between GREYS GREEN and TURVILLE PARK produced lots of runs and an exciting finish once again last Saturday.
Put in to bat, visitors Turville found runs hard to come by against the Greys Green opening attack of Ahmed and Rooke but a fourth-wicket stand between C Beardall and J Hunt laid the foundation for a good total.
However, towards tea and with wickets tumbling at the other end, Beardall turned up the power and reached his century, finishing on 115 not out and taking his team to a challenging score of 216-8.
In reply Greys Green made an assured start through Shafqat and Ahmed, though their partnership was broken just one short of the century.
When Bhanu was caught by Thornton, Greys Green had fallen slightly behind the required rate but this was picked up by Holroyd and Lambert but, although they came close, Greys couldn’t quite reach their target, ending on 203-2.
TURVILLE PARK
|
C Simons, b Ahmed
|
17
|
P Buffett, run out
|
15
|
C Beardall, not out
|
115
|
D Stockins, b Skilleter
|
9
|
J Hunt, c N Holroyd, b Jenkins
|
28
|
O Thornton, st Lambert, b Jenkins
|
1
|
P Girdler, b Shah
|
5
|
S Beardall, c Skilleter, b Shafqat
|
3
|
C Hunt, c Shafqat, b Shah
|
3
|
T White, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
216
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, c Hunt, b C Beardall
|
61
|
B Ahmed, lbw, b S Beardall
|
51
|
S Bhanu, c Thornton, b C Beardall
|
8
|
N Holroyd, c Thornton, b C Beardall
|
40
|
M Lambert, not out
|
29
|
T Rooke, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
203
