Advice by top coach

TOP UK coach Cliff Jones visited Phyllis Court to deliver the first Rules and Referees Course in the region last week with the hope of qualifying six new golf croquet officials for the sport.

Among those taking the end of course examination was Phyllis Court committee member Raghu Iyer and experience tournament circuit player Peter Haydon.

The two-day course also attracted other Phyllis Court members Ian and Delia Norris, who attended the first educational day along with qualified referee Richard Peperell, who came along for a refresher session.