Iyer leads the way

RAGHU IYER used his extra turns to good effect to win the Phyllis Court handicap singles tournament last week, defeating Roger Goldring in a well-controlled final.

Philip Haydon announced his arrival from Dulwich CC with third place while relative newcomer Robin Coates finished fourth place.

The top four qualify as the Phyllis Court representatives for the area finals of the national all England handicap competition in August.

There was no holding Phyllis Court Club’s C side on Monday in the traditional handicap league opener when they trashed club mates Phyllis Court Club B 10-2.

Leading 3-1 after two rounds of doubles, they took the tie beyond the B side with three more wins in the first round of singles.

This meant the B team had to win all of the last round of singles just to draw – but they lost the lot.

In fine form for the C side was captain Raghu Iyer, who halved his singles rubbers, and team mates Delia Norris, Ralph Chambers and John Maguire who won both theirs.