Goldring has handicap cut following open win

PHYLLIS COURT A got their defence of their Southern Federation Level League title off to the perfect start on Monday of last week with a comfortable 7-0 win over Poole-based side East Dorset.

The Henley club dropped one game in each of the morning’s best-of-three game rubbers on the way to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Helena Fensome finished off her afternoon singles in quick time to secure the match victory before Chris Roberts, Roger Goldring and Ian Norris also won in straight games to wrap up the best possible result.

In the Handicap League, the traditional season opener between Phyllis Court B and C teams fell victim to rain and was abandoned when the courts became unplayable mid-way through the first round of games.

Phyllis Court’s qualifying tournament for the National Charity One Ball competition raised £150 for the Down’s Syndrome Association last Wednesday, thanks to players’ contributions and donations from two non-players.

Chris Roberts was undefeated throughout and there was an especially good showing from Dee McKibbin in her first tournament of this kind.

Roger Goldring reduced his handicap from -1 for the first time last weekend, following a successful outing at the top ranked Sidmouth Open, where he reached the quarter-finals.

There he took the first game in three from England international Lionel Tibble and only lost the deciding third game at the last hoop.

Chris Roberts also reached the quarter-finals but had a disappointing weekend overall with a string of losses on the second day, while Helena Fensome didn’t make the cut to the main knockout but bounced back with three wins from four games on the second day.

Madeleine Probert became the first player to score back to back victories in the First Drawn Partners tournament of the season and so retained Hugh’s Mallet, this time with the experienced hand of Don Rutherford as her partner on Monday.

The fourth and final round matched up Probert and Rutherford against Mike Fensome and surprise package Daphne Spires who played superbly in her first tournament.

In typical fashion for this tournament with its well matched pairs, the de facto final went to the final hoop where, after some interactive drama, Rutherford nestled his ball in the jaws of the hoop which put paid to Fensome and Spires’ challenge.