Iyer in fine form to secure Spring tournament and Barnses Cup

PHYLLIS COURT A maintained their good start to the season with a second Southern Croquet Federation Level League win away at High Wycombe on Tuesday of last week

Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring gelled well in the morning doubles rubber and won in straight games despite a spirited performance from their hosts in both.

Helena Fensome came unstuck in her singles rubber so all eyes fell on the remaining singles to see which team would go into lunch ahead in the overall match.

There was drama aplenty as Phyllis Court’s Raouf Allim lost his first game, came back well to win the second with ease and then had to perform heroics to stay alive in the decider.

He hit his opponent out of the final hoop from 20 yards away and then outmanoeuvred him to win that hoop, game and rubber, to give Phyllis Court a 2-1 half-time lead.

High Wycombe’s morning display meant that they were always going to get something from the four afternoon games and so it happened when Fensome fell to the improving Keith Pound, who levelled the match score.

Roberts restored the Phyllis Court lead with a straight game wins in his rubber but had to come from behind to do so in his second game, and shortly afterwards Goldring turned the same trick in his second game which put the match beyond High Wycombe.

Allim’s remaining rubber went to a deciding game again but this time he wrapped it up in quick-time 7-1.

Meanwhile it was a tight match for Phyllis Court C on Monday against visitors Basingstoke and the resulting 6-6 draw was a fair result in this first completed SCF Handicap League fixture of the season.

Mary Gaynor was the toast of the home side after winning both her singles games but it was a combination of a poor start the doubles and some good shooting from Basingstoke’s top player that left PCC C ruing chances that might have been.

Elsewhere Raghu Iyer won three out of three games on Wednesday of last week to win Phyllis Court’s Spring AC tournament and the Barnses Cup.

Iyer beat Richard Peperell, Frances Colman and Chris Roberts and so couldn’t be caught, so the planned fourth round, where he would have faced Robin Coates, proved unnecessary and was left un-played.

Meanwhile Phyllis Court’s Chris Roberts lost the final passage of play in his first game of the National Charity One Ball competition final on Sunday. This early game loss was the one that effectively meant that he would miss the lunchtime ‘cut’ for the main event and, although ending with seven wins from nine games was enough to win the consolation event, he left Surbiton CC disappointed.

Helena and Mike Fensome completed the Phyllis Court trio of qualifiers and both enjoyed their day finding their feet at the unfamiliar One Ball game.

Phyllis Court’s own qualifying tournament three weeks ago raised £150 which, along with 36 similar events around the country, contributed to the national total of just over £5,000 for this year’s charity the Down’s Syndrome Association.