Goldring selected for Cairo date

PHYLLIS Court’s Roger Goldring was celebrating this week following his selection for the Golf Croquet World Over-50s Championship in Cairo in September.

Having missed out narrowly on a ranking place, Goldring was the first choice ‘pick’ of the Croquet Association selectors for an England member place.

He will join eight other English players who are in the field of 32 that is traditionally dominated by the hard-hitting Egyptians on their home turf.

Another Phyllis Court player will be taking on foreign opposition much sooner than September, when Helena Fensome plays under her Finnish flag at the Golf Croquet European Championship at Budleigh Salterton this weekend.

She will be joined by a second Finnish player Lars Boman at the Championship for the first time and the pair have been warming up at Phyllis Court this week, together with Spaniard Susana Romero.

The National C-Level Series competition came to Phyllis Court last week when the Henley club hosted the tournament.

Mike Christmas finished third and was the best of Phyllis Court’s nine players in the field of 16, in the event that was won by last year’s runner-up Michelle Leonard of Kingston Maurward CC, Dorest.

As well as being a tournament in its own right, this event is one of 20 other linked tournaments across the country for players with handicaps of 7+, who compete for a place in the national final in August.

Best of the other eight Phyllis Court participants was Jeff Smith who also qualified for the main knock-out and Tony Peperell won the plate event and ninth place overall.

Peperell, who only started playing last year, was back in action on Monday when he teamed up with his younger brother Richard, to win Phyllis Court’s internal restricted doubles tournament.

The Peperell brothers had some narrow single point game wins but were composed throughout and finished undefeated as popular winners.

In lifting the Cave and Wolfe Salvers they became the first siblings to win Phyllis Court silverware whereupon senior partner Richard did his trademark star jump, whilst other brother Tony was preferred to stay rooted to the ground.

There was disappointment for Phyllis Court B who lost their opening handicap league game 5-7 to Blewbury on Friday but they have an early opportunity to make amends when they face Phyllis Court C in a re-arranged fixture today (Friday).