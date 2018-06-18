Surbiton put to the sword as hosts progress

PHYLLIS Court A beat Surbiton 5-2 on Saturday in the first round of the National Inter-Club Championship.

The home side’s number three Ian Norris was first on to the scoreboard with a 7-5, 7-3 win over George Noble. The hosts stretched their lead with victory in the doubles rubber.

The doubles was close with the home side getting out of jail at the 13th hoop in the first game to crown a good come back, and similarly Charlie Von Schmieder and Chris Roberts had to come from behind to beat Nick Cheyne and Ed Dymock in the second game 7-5.

Don Beck gave Surbiton some hope by scoring with a bouncing jump shot at hoop 13 in his first game against the in-form Roger Goldring, but the Phyllis Court man won the second game quickly and the third rather more long windedly.

Leading the over-all match 3-0 at lunch meant Phyllis Court needed just one more win from any of the afternoon’s singles rubbers and it was Goldring who brought home the result with a straight-games win by 7-2 and 7-5 over Noble.

Beck got one result back for Surbiton with a 6-7, 3-7 win over Norris before Roberts drove home the result for the Henley team with a 7-3, 7-3 defeat of Dymock.

England reserve player Cheyne was more accurate with his clearances against Irish international von Schmieder and won the last rubber to finish 6-7, 4-7.

Phyllis Court will now face Sussex County CC in the next round at a venue and date to be agreed.

After two draws to start their season, Phyllis Court C were in fine form last week to score a convincing 9-3 Handicap League victory over visitors High Wycombe.

Leading 3-1 after the two doubles rounds, the killer blow came with the first singles when the C won all four games, before halving second round of singles to complete the comfortable victory.

Raghu Iyer and Dianne Browne both won their singles and Browne actually won both her doubles games too.

The internal tournament programme at Phyllis Court sported another event on last week when Hugh Crook won the Red ball Trophy for the 3+ Singles, which is restricted to players with handicaps of three or more.

Only in his last games did Crooke lose his 100 per cent record when he was undone by the improving Browne, now playing a more considered game that has been rewarded by a handicap reduction to five for the first time.

Turning to the Association Croquet code, Phyllis Court’s team got off to a good start in the SCF Handicap league on Monday afternoon with a 3-1 win against Caversham.

Chris Roberts, Frances Colman and captain Raghu Iyer all won their games.