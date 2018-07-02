Roberts out of form at Southwick

ONLY one Phyllis Court player was ranked high enough to qualify for the 32-player Golf Croquet British Open Championship singles event at Southwick, near Brighton, last week.

Chris Roberts was below par at the four-day event and some way off qualifying for the mid-tournament cut to the main event knock-out as hoop running inconstancy became the recurring feature of his play.

He made former AC World Champion Stephen Mulliner work hard for his win in their opening best of three match which took two and-a-half hours to complete and then won his second match as predicted by the seeding.

Thereafter, a defeat by the current European Champion Rachel Gee set the trend for the rest of Roberts’s tournament although he did rally, albeit too late, to push top UK 20 player Tim King all the way to the last hoop in their deciding game.

Roberts contested the plate event, seeing off American, Norwegian and Spanish opponents but again failed to perform when it most mattered.

In the two-day doubles event that preceded the singles, Phyllis Court’s in-form Roger Goldring took up an invitation to partner top American player Matt Griffith and a third Phyllis Court player, Peter Haydon, also got a start in the doubles when he teamed up with Simon Carter of Dulwich.

Goldring’s partnership performed the better in the block games but failure to qualify for the main knock-out sent them into the doubles plate where they progressed to the semi-final for a showdown with Haydon and Carter. The latter pair won a low scoring game and then carried that form forward to win the final against French and Tibble.