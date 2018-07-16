Monday, 16 July 2018

Allim leads comeback

A SPIRITED comeback took Phyllis Court Croquet into the National Inter-Club semi-finals on Monday.

The Henley side needed to win three of the four remaining singles rubbers in order to turn around the trailing lunchtime 1-2 score-line of their quarter-final tie against Sussex County, at Southwick.

Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring had lost their morning doubles 5-7, 3-7 and Helena Fensome was defeated 4-7, 6-7.

But Phyllis Court took confidence from Raouf Allim’s solid 7-4, 7-4 win and Fensome levelled her match score in the afternoon.

Allim won his next rubber 7-5, 7-5 before Roberts gave Phyllis Court an overall 4.5 to 2.5 win. This now sets up a national semi-final tie for Phyllis Court at home to Dulwich Club.

Meanwhile, Roberts claimed his fifth runners-up place in a row at the Ryde GC Open in the Isle of Wight last weekend.

Phyllis Court’s David Hopkins was defending the plate he won last year but didn’t get the run of the balls this time.

