Blewbury have no answer as Phyllis Court move to top of league

PHYLLIS COURT’S Charlie von Schmieder was in good form last weekend playing for Ireland in the GC Home International Championship at Surbiton, helping his side to second place behind England.

Von Schmieder started well winning his (best of three) singles rubber 2-0 against Wales’s Peter Balchin and repeated the feat against Scotland’s Alan Clark.

Ireland won both these matches, thanks to the consistent von Schmieder who also contributed doubles victories in each. England also beat Wales and Scotland to set up a last round decider with Ireland.

Von Schmieder won the middle game of his encounter with England’s Jonathan Powe in the ultimate defeat and also shared his doubles rubber as well, but it wasn’t enough to stop England retaining the title inaugurated last season.

Phyllis Court A went back to the top of the SCF Level League with an impressive 7-0 victory over Blewbury on Friday of last week.

Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring won the morning doubles in straightforward fashion, as did Raouf Allim in his singles, and although Helena Fensome dropped the middle game of her singles match, she recovered in the decider to give Phyllis Court a comfortable 3-0 lead at lunch.

Some of the afternoon singles matches had close scores but despite the scares, all were won in straight games.

The league season is reaching its climax for the Henley side with just two matches remaining next month.

There was no such joy for Phyllis Court B and C last week when they each lost 7-5 to Wingrave and Blewbury respectively in the SCF Handicap League.

On the tournament front Mike Christmas won Phyllis Court’s handicap one-ball event which is often seen as a bridge between Association and golf croquet. Christmas was undefeated throughout and showed good tactical awareness as well as solid single ball strokes. Away from Phyllis Court, two pairs of players dominated a local men’s doubles tournament at the Thames Valley Club at Abingdon.

Raymond Wood and Mike Fensome tied on game wins with clubmates Robin Coates and Hugh Crook but lost out on a hoop count.

Further afield, Richard Peperell failed to break a run of second places when he turned the same trick at the National Seniors AC tournament at Budleigh Salterton last weekend, and despite defeating the favourite in his first game, Chris Roberts finished outside the contenders for the Ranelagh Gold Cup at Roehampton.