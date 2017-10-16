Monday, 16 October 2017

Whitchurch in front

THE start of the 14th winter series of South Oxfordshire primary school cross country races has seen Whitchurch take the lead with Sacred Heart second and St Mary’s in third place.

The race results were as follows: Year 1 boys: 1 Edward Carey, Shiplake; 2 Freddie Woodfin, Nettlebed; 3 Barney Lowe, Brightwell. Year 1 girls: 1 Milly Scott, St Mary’s; 2 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Snodbury, Woodcote. Year 2 boys: 1 Asher Grey, Nettlebed; 2 Raef Nelmes, Whitchurch; 3 George Shave, RAF Benson. Year 2 girls: 1 Bridget Asby, Nettlebed; 2 Isabella Stobey, Trinity; 3 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common. Year 3 boys: 1 Josh Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Finn Johnson, Kidmore End; 3 Max Botham, Whitchurch. Year 3 girls: 1 Alejandra Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart; 3 Riona Street, Goring. Year 4 boys: 1 Harrison Jack Kent, Goring; 2 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 3 Gabriel Nees, Whitchurch. Year 4 girls: 1 Matilda Manly, Shiplake; 2 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common. 3 Sophie Winpenny, Sonning Common; Year 5 boys: 1 Lawrence Hahn, Caversham; 2 Josh Smith, Caversham; 3 James Hilton, Whitchurch. Year 5 girls: 1 Alex Marden, Whitchurch; 2 Poppy McGlyne, Whitchurch; 3 Mia Hatt, Whitchurch. Year 6 boys: 1 Nicholas Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Ben Kellard, Daneshill; 3 Oscar Morgan, Crowmarsh. Year 6 girls: 1 Charlotte Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Madeleine Hepworth, Sacred Heart; 3 Isobel Rigby, Trinity.

