Monday, 20 November 2017

Whitchurch lead way in winter series

WHITCHURCH lead the way in the Chiltern Edge Primary Schools’ winter series following the latest round of races with 44 points.

Sacred Heart are second with 28 and Sonning Common third on 23.5.

The top three positions in the latest races were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Edward Carey, Shiplake; 2 Matthew Sampson, Woodcote; 3 Guy Rorke, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Year 1 girls — 1 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Milly Scott, St Mary’s; 3 Ruthie Mills, Nettlebed. Year 2 boys — 1 Raef Mells, Whitchurch; 2 Asher Gray, Nettlebed; 3 Edward Tucker, Nettlebed. Year 2 girls — 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Isabella Stobie, Trinity; 3 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common. Year 3 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Max Botham, Whitchurch; 3 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake. Year 3 girls — 1 Alejandra Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart. Year 4 boys — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Gabriel Neeson, Whitchurch; 3 Henry Pinnington, Trinity. Year 4 girls — 1 Annabel Buff, Rupert House; 2 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common. Year 5 boys — 1 Lawrence Hahn, Caversham; 2 Henry Park, Whitchurch; 3 Josh Smith, Caversham. Year 5 girls — 1 Poppy McGlyne, Whitchurch; 2 Jemima Day, Kidmore End; 3 Florence Schilizzi, Whitchurch. Year 6 boys — 1 Nicholas Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Ben Kellard, Daneshill; 3 Ben Haines, Kidmore End. Year 6 girls — 1 Elisabeth Ryan, Abbey; 2 Charlotte Ashby, Nettlebed; 3 Madeleine Hepworth, Sacred Heart.

