Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Whitchurch secure primary schools' championship honours

WHITCHURCH Primary School have been crowned champions of this season’s Chiltern Edge Primary Schools’ cross country championship following the last round of races.

In this month’s races Whitchurch finished second to Sacred Heart but secured the overall title with 138 points. Sacred Heart were runners-up overall with 104 points with St Mary’s third.

This month’s race results were as follows: Year 1 boys: 1 Matthew Sansom, Woodcote; 2 Matthew Davies, Woodcote; 3 Guy Rourke, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Year 1 girls: 1 Millie Scott, St Mary’s; 2 Mia Day, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote. Year 2 boys: 1 Oscar Garvin, Nettlebed; 2 Raef Nelmes, Whitchurch; 3 Asher Gray, Nettlebed. Year 2 girls: 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Isolde Garvin, Nettlebed; 3 Emma Blackburn, Wroxton. Year 3 boys: 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Harry Durrant, Woodcote; 3 Max Botham, Whitchurch. Year 3 girls: 1 Alejandra Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart. Year 4 boys: 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Aidan Watkins, Whitchurch; 3 Will Andrews, Crowmarsh Gifford. Year 4 girls: 1 Sophie Winpenny, Sonning Common; 2 Annabel Buff, Rupert House; 3 Jemimah Ogstern, Sonning Common. Year 5 boys: 1 Lawrence Hahn, Caversham; 2 Finley Hannigan, Goring; 3 Josh Smith, Caversham. Year 5 girls: 1 Poppy McGlyne, Whitchurch; 2 Alex Marden, Whitchurch; 3 Evie Paton, Peppard. Year 6 boys: 1 Nicholas Thomas, Daneshill; 2 Ben Kellard, Daneshill; 3 Lucas Wilson, Sacred Heart. Year 6 girls: 1 Charlotte Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Bronte Bennett, Nettlebed; 3 Holly Fuller, Rupert House.

