Village schools dominate

BOYS’ teams from Woodcote and Nettlebed and girls’ teams from Goring and Sonning Common were among the winners of the 12th Oxfordshire Primary School cross country event hosted by Chiltern Edge School on Saturday.

More than 350 runners from schools across the county took part in the event which was won overall by Wantage.

Woodcote and Nettlebed won the Years’ 3 and 4 boys team events respectively while the Year 3 and 4 girls’ events were won by Goring and Sonning Common.

The first three finishers in the various races were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Guy Rourke, Brightwell; 2 Hayden Wells, Wantage; 3 Matthew Sampson, Woodcote. Year 1 girls — 1 Daisy Carson, Shiplake; 2 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 3 Milly Scott, St Mary’s. Year 2 boys — 1 Oscar Garvin, Nettlebed; 2 Asher Gray, Nettlebed; 3 Raef Wells, Whitchurch. Year 2 girls — 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Izold Garvin, Nettlebed; 3 Isabella Stobie, Trinity. Year 3 boys — 1 Edward O’Neill, Oratory Prep; 2 Hamish Inglis, Blewbury; 3 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote. Year 3 girls — Amelie Bayfield, Oratory Prep; 2 Pia Walsh, Trinity; 3 Emily Lewis, Goring. Year 4 boys — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Aidan Watkins, Whitchurch; 3 David Stobie, Trinity. Year 4 girls — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Emma Kirkman, Headington; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common. Year 5 boys — 1 Adam Harper, Woodcote; 2 James H, Whitchurch; 3 Ben Hawley, Woodcote. Year 5 girls — 1 Izzie Haines Gray, Headington; 2 Alex Marden, Whitchurch; 3 Jemima Day, Kidmore End. Year 6 boys — 1 Caspar Cumberland, Wantage; 2 Edgar Stepluck, Wantage; 3 Lucas Wilson, Sacred Heart. Year 6 girls — 1 Charlotte Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Venetia Mahoney, Headington; 3 Madeleine Hepworth, Sacred Heart.