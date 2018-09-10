Races for children

THE 15th winter series of cross country races for primary schools in South Oxfordshire will start next Saturday (September 15).

The first event will take place at Greys Court and there will be 12 races, for boys and girls from school years one to six, starting at 9am.

A special medal will be awarded to the 10,000th runner to finish, which will likely be from the first or second race.

Three more events have been scheduled for the series, October 6, November 3 and December 1 and these will take place at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common where races start at 10am.

For more information, email Kevin Nutt, the primary school sports co-ordinator on knutt@

kidmore-end.co.uk