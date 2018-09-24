Harper and Lewis set the pace

LAST Saturday saw the start of the primary school cross country races with 198 runners racing in the grounds of Greys Court.

The results were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Orson Taylor, Trinity, 2 Oscar Wrankmore, The Heights, 3 Alfie Minns, RAF Benson; Year 1 girls — 1 Elise Davies, Sonning Common, 2 Jemima Judge, Rupert House, 3 Charlotte Jeanjean, Sacred Heart; Year 2 boys — 1 Guy Rourke, Brightwell, 2 Edward Kerry, Shiplake, 3 Freddie Tamlington, Woodcote; Year 2 girls — 1 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote, 2 Cathia Boulton-Jones, Goring, 3 Lucy Lamicraft, Shiplake; Year 3 boys — 1 Josh Martin, Shiplake, 2 Finlay Lea, Shiplake, 3 George Shave, RAF Benson; Year 3 girls — 1 Isabella Stobie, Trinity, 2 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed, 3 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common; Year 4 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote, 2 Matthew Svensen, Woodcote, 3 Euan Shayler, Blewbury; Year 4 girls — 1 Anushka Salbany, Treehouse, 2 Riona Street, Goring, 3 Emily Lewis, Goring; Year 5 boys — 1 Harrison Kent, Goring, 2 Will Andrews, Crowmarsh, 3 David Stobie, Trinity; Year 5 girls — 1 Jemima Ogston, Sonning Common, 2 Millie LeBeige, Nettlebed, 3 Matilda Manly, Shiplake; Year 6 boys — 1 Adam Harper, Woodcote, 2 Charlie Allnut, Sonning Common, 3 Mikey Peates, Woodcote; Year 6 girls — 1 Imogen Lewis, Caversham, 2 Sophie Miller, Sacred Heart, 3 Martha Dixon, Sacred Heart.