Cubs chop up branches to clear green space

SIX Henley cub scouts and their leaders helped to clear one of the town’s green spaces on Saturday.

Freddie Irving, Jessica Robinson, Nathan Hendry, Dominic Pewsey, Sebastian Kapron-Crook and Henry Sansum, who are members of the 1st Henley group, which meets at the scout hut off Greys Road, chopped up the branches of trees which had previously been cut down and piled up on the chalk bank off Valley Road. The youngsters were permitted to do so by the town council, which owns the site, after approaching the authority to ask whether they could help with any of its outdoor projects. They used sets of loppers provided by their leaders.

They stacked up the debris in nearby woodland, creating a clearing where visitors can sit and enjoy views over the town.

Sally Rankin, of Henley Wildlife Group, who supervised the group, said: “It went very well and the cubs achieved a lot in less than two hours.

“They all enjoyed the chance to be outside and learning to use tools in a safe environment, which taught them to behave responsibly and allowed them to feel grown up.”

She added: “They also learned about managing outdoor spaces and the reasons why we’re creating the clearing so it was very educational.”