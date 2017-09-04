Flying colours

1st Henley (Monday) Cubs continued their summer outdoor programme by visiting RAF Benson.

Sgt David Shannon gave a presentation on his role and answered questions raised by the 20 cubs before showing them round a helicopter and its cockpit.

Leader Stephen Colver said: “Our thanks go to Sgt Shannon for his time.

All the cubs achieved their air activities stage.”

Sgt Shannon is pictured with (front, left to right) Jess, Florence, Lydia, Sebastian, Henry, Oscar; middle row, Charlie and Harrison; back row Leo and Freddie. Since the visit Dave Robinson has taken over as akela.