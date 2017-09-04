Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flying colours

Flying colours

1st Henley (Monday) Cubs continued their summer outdoor programme by visiting RAF Benson.

Sgt David Shannon gave a presentation on his role and answered questions raised by the 20 cubs before showing them round a helicopter and its cockpit.

Leader Stephen Colver said: “Our thanks go to Sgt Shannon for his time.

All the cubs achieved their air activities stage.”

Sgt Shannon is pictured with (front, left to right) Jess, Florence, Lydia, Sebastian, Henry, Oscar; middle row, Charlie and Harrison; back row Leo and Freddie. Since the visit Dave Robinson has taken over as akela.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33