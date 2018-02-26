Brownies make promise

GIRLS in the 3rd Henley Brownies have been taking part in activities to think about themselves and others.

They learned the Brownie promise in British sign language, thought about the things that make them unique and made crafts to help them remember the promise, which is: “I promise that I will do my best, to be true to myself and develop my beliefs, to serve the Queen and my community, to help other people and to keep the Brownie Guide Law.”

New Brownies Selene, Poppy, Amelia, Kitty, Maisie, Eliana, Holly, Juno and Flo made their promise at a ceremony attended by parents.

The children walked through an archway formed by the other Brownies, were introduced by their new groups sixers and shook hands with everyone to be welcomed to the pack.

Part of the Brownie story involves the children to look at their reflection — “Twist me and turn me and show me the elf, I looked in the water and there saw... myself.”

Brownies are girls seven to 10, who enjoy a variety of crafts and activities with new friends. The unit still needs committed leaders in order to expand to a full pack, offering a further nine spaces to local girls. If this could be you or you would like your daughter to go on the waiting list, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk