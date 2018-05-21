Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Scout group swims for charity

Scout group swims for charity

SCOUTS, cubs and beavers helped raise £596.60 to pay for medical research.

The group from 1st Shiplake scouts took part in Swimarathon at Henley leisure centre.

They entered two teams of six swimmers who completed 132 lengths between them and each participant was sponsored for the number of lengths they swam.

All the money raised will go to the research into cystic fibrosis for which the group’s chairman Ernie Povey is raising money.

Beaver leader Kaeti Martin said: “We are incredibly proud of the children who took part.”

She is pictured with the children and researcher Eoin Mac Réamoinn.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33