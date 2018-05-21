Scout group swims for charity

SCOUTS, cubs and beavers helped raise £596.60 to pay for medical research.

The group from 1st Shiplake scouts took part in Swimarathon at Henley leisure centre.

They entered two teams of six swimmers who completed 132 lengths between them and each participant was sponsored for the number of lengths they swam.

All the money raised will go to the research into cystic fibrosis for which the group’s chairman Ernie Povey is raising money.

Beaver leader Kaeti Martin said: “We are incredibly proud of the children who took part.”

She is pictured with the children and researcher Eoin Mac Réamoinn.