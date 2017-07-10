Judges to visit

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
JUDGES from Thames and Chilterns in Bloom will visit Cuxham on Wednesday.
They will see the result of maintenance work in the Marlbrook chalk stream which runs through the village.
Cuxham is entered in the small village category of the competition.
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say