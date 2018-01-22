Man accused of murder bid

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder.

Tim Barry, 29, of Mill View, Cuxham, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

The charge is in connection with an incident on Sunday in which a 38-year-old woman sustained neck injuries inside a property in Mill View.

The woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and later discharged.