Man denies murder bid

Friday, 16 February 2018
A ROYAL Air Force officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
Tim Barry, 29, of Mill View, Cuxham, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday in connection with an alleged incident at a property in the village on January 14.
A 38-year-old woman, identified in court as a squadron leader at RAF Benson, suffered neck injuries. She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and later discharged.
The case was adjourned until July 2 for a trial that is expected to last five days.
Barry was granted bail with conditions, including that he does not enter Oxfordshire except for appointments to see his legal team.
