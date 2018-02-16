Friday, 16 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man denies murder bid

A ROYAL Air Force officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Tim Barry, 29, of Mill View, Cuxham, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday in connection with an alleged incident at a property in the village on January 14.

A 38-year-old woman, identified in court as a squadron leader at RAF Benson, suffered neck injuries. She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and later discharged.

The case was adjourned until July 2 for a trial that is expected to last five days.

Barry was granted bail with conditions, including that he does not enter Oxfordshire except for appointments to see his legal team.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33