Appeal over dead horses

A DEAD horse and another with injuries so severe it had to be put down were found in a field.

A member of the public made the grim discovery in a wheat field off the B480 between Chalgrove and Cuxham on July 11.

The RSPCA, which is investigating, said an adult piebald mare was already dead and a skewbald colt foal had suffered horrific injuries to his front legs.

Inspector Andy Eddy said: “This was a heartless and callous act carried out without a thought for the welfare of the horses.

“We’re really keen to hear from anyone who may know where these horses came from or who owned them.”

Anyone with information should call the charity on 0300 123 8018.