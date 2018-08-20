Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Film night

AN outdoor screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel will be held at Babylon Plants in Cuxham on August 31 (doors open at 7pm).

There will be a licensed bar and food and the film, a 2014 comedy by Wes Anderson, will start at sunset.

Tickets cost £20 each, which includes a complimentary cocktail, and are available at www.paddock
picturehouse.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33