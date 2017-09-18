Mundy leads the way

ISAAC Mundy carried off the laurels in the Victor Berlemont Trophy race when he managed to overcome the powerful sprint of his last companion, George Wood to win by a clear margin. In the 2016 event Mundy was the last rider to finish.

This year’s event was the fourth edition of the race to be run on the 12-mile circuit based from Woodcote. This included the arduous 10 per cent gradient of Flint Hill and was covered nine times giving a distance of 109 miles.

In this style of racing the importance of the slipstream effect gained by riders working together cannot be underestimated so when a working group of 12 riders created a breakaway at the end of the first lap and stayed away, most of the field of 80 lost their chance of glory.

Mundy won the event in a time of four hours, nine minutes and 25 seconds.

At the halfway point two George Wood and Rhys Howells caught up the with leaders and took second and fourth places respectively.