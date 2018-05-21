Monday, 21 May 2018

Charity cycle

A CHARITY bike ride will be held at a rehabilitation centre near Wargrave.

Yeldall Manor’s Ride for Recovery will take place on Saturday, June 9.

Riders will be able to take on a 40- or 60-mile course from the centre, while there is also a shorter 10-mile route for families.

The ride will raise money for Yeldall Manor’s Good Samaritan Bursary Fund, which helps men who cannot afford to join drug and
alcohol rehabilitation programmes.

For more information visit www.rideforrecovery
.co.uk or call 0118 940 4411.

